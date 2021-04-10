Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 4.6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. 688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

