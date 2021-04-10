Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $315.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average of $260.78. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 562,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,415,000 after purchasing an additional 546,626 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 124,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.