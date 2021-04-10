Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,829,748. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. 433,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.