Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 2.9%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.84 ($22.16) and last traded at €19.06 ($22.42). 710,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.63 ($23.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 61.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

