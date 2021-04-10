Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.04.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

