AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$11.46 and a 52 week high of C$42.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.49.
In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,988,876. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
