AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$11.46 and a 52 week high of C$42.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.49.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,988,876. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.