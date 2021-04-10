Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

