Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

