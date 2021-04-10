Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of A stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

