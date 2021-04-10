Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.81.

TSE AAV opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

