Aditus Reaches Market Cap of $327,781.78 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $327,781.78 and $66,499.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aditus has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

