ADF Group Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. ADF Group has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$52.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.41.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

