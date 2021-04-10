Accrol Group’s (ACRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

ACRL stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £196.15 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.30.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

