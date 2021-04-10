Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

