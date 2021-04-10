Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acadian Timber to an undeperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.70. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$12.00 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0672966 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.