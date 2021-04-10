ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.