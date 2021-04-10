AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,013.20

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,013.20 ($26.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,050 ($26.78), with a volume of 14,853 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,013.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,017.07. The company has a market capitalization of £463.75 million and a PE ratio of 101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

