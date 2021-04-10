A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.18

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.18 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 514.95 ($6.73). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 44,165 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have bought a total of 8,061 shares of company stock worth $3,990,588 in the last 90 days.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.