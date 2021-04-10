A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $494.18

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 494.18 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 514.95 ($6.73). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 44,165 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £570.23 million and a P/E ratio of 29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.85.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have purchased 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,588 over the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

