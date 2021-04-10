9,844 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,441. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

