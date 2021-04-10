9,498 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

