8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.17 million to $142.18 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $32.52. 793,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,940. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.