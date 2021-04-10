84,000 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,070,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock valued at $138,953,044 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

