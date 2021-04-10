$80.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $80.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $810.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,498 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

