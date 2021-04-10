7,552 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.37 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

