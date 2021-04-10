733 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.49.

