6,442 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $156.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

