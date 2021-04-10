$628.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $628.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. Copart has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

