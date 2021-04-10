$48.90 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $48.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $190.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $195.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $183.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 21,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

