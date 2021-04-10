$45.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $45.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the lowest is $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.56 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

