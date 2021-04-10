$42.00 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Impinj stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 157,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,984 shares of company stock worth $2,922,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

