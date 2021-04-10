$41.53 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report sales of $41.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $211.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $300.13 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $15,513,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.