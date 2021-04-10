4,090 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in General Motors by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.