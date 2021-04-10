$40.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $40.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $41.39 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $255.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 47,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

