$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.54. Intuit has a twelve month low of $244.56 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

