$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

