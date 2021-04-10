$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

