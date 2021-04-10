3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGOPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

