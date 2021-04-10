38,568 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. Apple comprises about 5.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Apple by 241.0% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 109,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 330.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 275.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

