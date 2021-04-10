382 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $169.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

