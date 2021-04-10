$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,993. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

