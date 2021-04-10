3,602 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $529,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

