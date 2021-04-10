3,300 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.99. 2,550,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,350. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

