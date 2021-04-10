32,766 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cortexyme as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 46.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 61.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth $230,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $992.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.