3,031 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.74 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

