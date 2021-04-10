$3.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,451. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

