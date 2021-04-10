$288.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $288.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $296.67 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $292.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

