$28.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $28.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.41 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 57,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,439. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

