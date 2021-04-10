$268.93 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $268.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.02 million and the highest is $304.36 million. Exelixis posted sales of $226.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock worth $11,214,343. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 1,491,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.