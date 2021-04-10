2,428 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 475.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,271 shares of company stock worth $6,692,786. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

